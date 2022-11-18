Apple Cider? YES: When you have a runny nose

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when the temperatures are falling, the bonfires are rolling, and there is plenty of apple cider to go around.

Friday, November 18 is Apple Cider Day in the U.S.! “The day celebrates the rich and fruity beverage that fills our hearts and bodies with warmth. They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but a glass of apple cider at the end of a long day can rejuvenate the soul,” NationalToday said.

That’s why we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for apple cider in Dallas:

Bishop Cider – Bishop Arts District

Cidercade Dallas

Trinity Cider – Deep Ellum

Mainstay Farm

Outlaw Cider Company

Dallas Farmers Market – Downtown

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm

99 Ranch Market

Scardello

Pressed

The Tamale Company

So, get out there, stay warm and happy sipping!