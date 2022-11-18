DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when the temperatures are falling, the bonfires are rolling, and there is plenty of apple cider to go around.
Friday, November 18 is Apple Cider Day in the U.S.! “The day celebrates the rich and fruity beverage that fills our hearts and bodies with warmth. They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but a glass of apple cider at the end of a long day can rejuvenate the soul,” NationalToday said.
That’s why we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for apple cider in Dallas:
- Bishop Cider – Bishop Arts District
- Cidercade Dallas
- Trinity Cider – Deep Ellum
- Mainstay Farm
- Outlaw Cider Company
- Dallas Farmers Market – Downtown
- Hall’s Pumpkin Farm
- 99 Ranch Market
- Scardello
- Pressed
- The Tamale Company
So, get out there, stay warm and happy sipping!