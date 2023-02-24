Corn tortilla chips with salsa and a bottle of beer in the background

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is the best chip in the world to go with almost any dip? An easy answer is the humble yet insanely versatile and delicious tortilla chip.

The reason we’re looking at this special chip is that Friday, February 24 is National Tortilla Chip Day!

“Tortilla chips were initially an afterthought, a simple snack made with leftover tortillas. But these crispy triangles of deliciousness soon became a nationwide sensation, and each February 24, we celebrate these salty snacks with National Tortilla Chip Day. Whether you eat yours plain or dip them in a spicy salsa, tortilla chips bring the fiesta to any occasion,” National Today said.

Anything you can get fresh will always be best, and that doesn’t change with tortilla chips.

We checked out Yelp’s report on the restaurants around The Big D with the best fresh tortilla chips:

La Vicotria – East Dallas

Taqueria Chimalhuacan

Tupinamba Cafe

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Cinco Taco – North Dallas

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant – Oak Lawn

Frida’s Tacolandia – Oak Cliff

Las Palmas – Uptown

Mixtitos Kitchen

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant – Lower Greenville