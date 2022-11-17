Bananas? YES: When you’ve got the runs, part of the BRAT diet

DALLAS (KDAF) — A southern staple, a dessert like no other, the humble banana pudding is something that people from young to old can enjoy at any point during the year, but there’s something about consuming it during the fall season that makes it spectacular.

November is built for those who love desserts as Thanksgiving is filled to the brim with these dishes and it also happens to be Banna Pudding Lovers Month!

“Besides being tasty and satisfying, banana pudding has a surprisingly rich history in this country — and enough fans to support an annual two-day National Banana Pudding Festival and Cook-Off. So as you ramp up to Thanksgiving, treat yourself throughout November to this delectable dish,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to make sure you could have the best non-homemade banana pudding to celebrate, so we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for this dessert in Dallas:

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood

Terry Black’s Barbecue – Deep Ellum

Hutchins BBQ

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Humble: Simply Good Pies

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum

Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District

Val’s Cheesecakes – Lower Greenville

Cake Bar – Trinity Groves