DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?

While fritters can be made of anything from the fridge, we’re taking a keen focus on apple fritters on Friday, December 2 which is National Fritters Day!

“Fire up your fryers for National Fritters Day on December 2. Fritters are easy to cook, and they exist in different forms in cuisines all across the world. They can be sweet or savory. They can be an appetizer, dessert, or entrée. The first historical record of the fritter dates back to 1665, but we guess they have existed much longer than that,” National Today said.

We wanted to make sure you can get the very best in North Texas, so, we checked out Yelp’s rankings of the best apple fritters around Dallas:

Hypnotic Donuts – Lakewood

Mustang Donuts

JC Donuts

Jarams Donuts – North Dallas

Sunrise Donuts – Oak Lawn

Cajun Donuts II

Twinkle Donuts

Yummy Donuts

Immanuel Donuts

Lisa’s Donuts