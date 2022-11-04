DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to stop counting those calories folks as November is here and Thanksgiving is swiftly coming up on the calendar, but before we think of the mashed potatoes and roasted turkeys, we need to think about roasts.

Friday, November 4 is Roast Dinner Day in the United Kingdom and we’re all about sharing the holiday load in the U.S., especially when it comes to food. “A roast dinner is a perfect opportunity to get the whole family together. It’s a terrific way to meet up with family and update each other on the happenings in our life,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to make sure you’d be able to find the best Sunday roast around town, especially if you’re not in the cooking mood. So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best Sunday roasts in Dallas:

Fish & Fizz – North Dallas

From Across the Pond

The Londoner

Blackfriar Pub – Uptown

Harwood Arms – Oak Lawn

The Lion & Crown

Tavern On Main Street

Cock & Bull – Lakewood

Ron’s Place