DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have that one family member that claims their cooking is just as good, if not better than anything you can go out and buy at a restaurant. So, now that you’re thinking about them, how good is their guacamole?

Unless they’ve got it like that, we beg to differ that these Dallas restaurants probably have some better guac. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best guacamole around town to not only ensure you can get the very best but also to celebrate National Spicy Guacamole Day on Monday, November 14!

“Grab a chip and prepare for some heat: National Spicy Guacamole Day is on November 14. No longer solely the choice of Super Bowls and burritos, spicy guac has been making big moves through the culinary scene! From party dips to burgers and everything in-between, there’s always a reason for spicy guac. So pick some avocados and get mashing,” NationalToday said.

Here are the top spots in Dallas for guac:

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex – North Dallas

El Come Taco – Lower Greenville

Mi Cocina

The Empanada CookHouse – Downtown

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant – Oak Lawn

Muchacho

Taqueria La Ventana

Mi Dia From Scratch