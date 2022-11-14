DALLAS (KDAF) — What food is the top dog when it comes to appetizers? Chicken wings, nachos, loaded potato skins, chips & salsa, or maybe you’re looking for a deep-fried fermented food that truly packs flavor like no other?

It’s National Pickle Day on Monday, November 14 and it’s time we embrace this delicious vegetable creation. “Got an appetite for pickles? Test your limits and see if you can break the world record for pickle consumption. The current holder of the throne gobbled up more than five-and-a-half pounds of pickles … in six minutes. Good luck,” NationalToday said.

So, where are you supposed to dive in and attempt to eat your weight in fried pickles? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best fried pickle restaurants around Dallas:

Dugg Burger – Preston Hollow Village

Twisted Root Burger – Deep Ellum

Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood

The Old Monk – Lower Greenville

Rodeo Goat

Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn

Pluckers Wing Bar

Kitchen + Kocktails – Downtown

Son of a Butcher – Lower Greenville