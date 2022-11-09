DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most simple, yet delicious offerings in food these days is the ever-so-popular chicken sandwich. Usually found with fried chicken, sauce, and some pickles smashed between two buns there are still more ways to enjoy this entree outside the norm.

It’s a beautiful day to be alive every day but Wednesday, November 9 is bringing the heat and savory deliciousness as it is National Fried Chicken Day!

“The buttery, warm roll with mayo and crisp cold pickles. That experience merits a lot of respect, which is why we take National Chicken Sandwich Day seriously over here,” NationalToday said.

We of course are obsessed with making sure our readers know where to find the best of any food out on the market and today is no different. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for chicken sandwiches around Dallas, here’s what places reviewers say are top-notch:

Smackbird Hot Chicken – North Dallas

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood

Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn

Invasion – East Dallas

Claudi B’s Nashville Hot Chicken & Burgers

Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn

Super Chix

Ricky’s Hot Chicken

East Hampton Sandwich

Dave’s Hot Chicken – North Dallas