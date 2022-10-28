DALLAS (KDAF) — One of everyone’s favorite food groups is carbs, truly, there’s nothing better than a big ole pizza, a basket of bread, or a delicious order of breadsticks. There’s just something about bread in stick form that just drives people’s taste buds crazy.

Friday, October 28 is National Breadstick Day and there’s never been a better day to get your hands full of some of this delicious creation.

“Breadsticks are slender sticks of baked crispy dry goodness invented in Italy. Aside from their crunch, the best thing about breadsticks is they can be eaten as an appetizer or you can dress them up with all manner of culinary embellishments,” NationalToday said.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best breadstick restaurants around Dallas, so, without further ado, here are the top spots in town:

Piggie Pies Pizza – Lower Greenville

Italia Express – Oak Lawn

Cane Rosso – Deep Ellum

Mister O1 Dallas

Zalat Pizza – Oak Lawn

Round Table Pizza – Upper Greenville

i Fratelli Pizza Park Cities – Upper Greenville

Two Guys From Italy – North Dallas

The Pizza Guy – North Dallas