DALLAS (KDAF) — No Fourth of July celebration is complete without good food and drinks!

Many fast-food eateries are offering deals for those looking for something quick before their Independence Day activities.

Check out these places for great discounts and deals that won’t break the bank. Some even offer free items with purchase. So, don’t miss out on a chance to save money and get a good meal.

Auntie Anne’s

Guests receive a 25% discount at Annie’s when they order a Dragonfruit Mango Frost, Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade, or Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer along with a pretzel item.

Firehouse Subs

The sandwich chain is providing 1776 reward points with each mobile order completed on its app on July 4, 2023.

Krispy Kreme

Guests who wear patriotic red, white and blue at participating Krispy Kreme locations on July 4 get a free glazed doughnut.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Try the Bomb Pop Rita, only available at Fuzzy’s now through July 9. A strawberry margarita with a patriotic red, white, and blue popsicle.

Shell Shack

Three pounds of crawfish, corn, and potatoes for $20.99 and a dollar off the Blue Hawaiian cocktail are among the special menu specials.

The Porch

The Porch on Henderson Ave. will also offer “Reverse Happy Hour” ( 10 p.m. to midnight) discounts like $5 frosés, $1 pony beers, $1 off draft beers, and a $10 “Giddy Up”: a pony beer combined with a shot of Jameson. Guests also get complimentary Jell-O shots from July 3 and July 4.