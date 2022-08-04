jeans are stacked on a white background. stack of several fashionable women’s or teenage casual all-season denim pants clothing blue color

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s back-to-school season and North Texas is celebrating. Throughout the month of August, the community will be hosting tons of events to help students, teachers and the community, including North Texas Simon Shopping centers.

Simon properties in the DFW metroplex will be hosting back-to-school denim drives “Do Good with Denim” to positively impact the community and promote sustainability.

The following shopping centers are asking shoppers to donate denim clothing to be recycled and give back to different area nonprofits.

Grapevine Mills – 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX 76051

Teachers are encouraged to stop by Grapevine Mills on Friday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a teacher appreciation event. The first 100 teachers who visit and show their credentials will get a $50 American Express gift card.

Grand Prairie Premium Outlets – 2950 I-20, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Grand Prairie Premium Outlets will be hosting its first-ever back-to-school denim drive. In collaboration with Grand Prairie ISD (GPISD), local shoppers are invited to drop off their new or gently used youth and tween denim clothing at participating retailers throughout the month of August.

Participating retailers include:

Aeropostale

Lucky Brand

Levi’s

Tommy Hilfiger

Zumiez

All donated items will be distributed to GPISD’s Clothes Closet for students and families in need.

Firewheel Town Center – 245 Cedar Sage Dr, Garland, TX 75040

The community is invited to contribute any denim clothing items to its “Do Good with Denim” drive. Visitors are encouraged to donate denim clothing items at Old Navy, Columbia or the Mall Management Office throughout the month of August. All denim items will go to the nonprofit Friendship House of Garland to support families in need.

North East Mall – 1101 Melbourne Rd, Hurst, TX 76053

In collaboration with HEB PTA Clothes Closet, North East Mall is hosting its first-ever denim drive. Throughout the month of August, shoppers are invited to drop off new or gently used youth and tween denim clothing at Aeropostale or Forever 21. All denim items will go to HEB ISD Clothes Closets for students and families in need.

Then, on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 1 p.m to 3 p.m., North East Mall will host a back-to-school bash featuring retailer gift card giveaways, spin-wheel prizes, a selfie station, live D.J. and more for the whole family. There will be a collection site at the event for visitors to drop off their denim items.