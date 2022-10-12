DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report from WalletHub has ranked hundreds of small cities across the nation and ranked them based on which were the best and the worst.

If you needed another reason to love North Texas, three North Texas towns made the top 100 list of the best small cities to live in. Those cities were Southlake (35), Flower Mound (52), and Flower Mound (89).

According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest homeownership rate in the country.

Here are the top 20 best small cities in America:

Lancaster, PA Carmel, IN Fair Lawn, NJ Lexington, MA Brentwood, TN Melrose, MA Zionsville, IN Needham, MA Portland, ME Westfield, IN Milton, MA Sammamish, WA Dublin, OH Brookfield, WI Leawood, KS Apex, NC Arlington, MA Burlington, MA Newton, MA Princeton, NJ

For the full report, visit WalletHub.