DALLAS (KDAF) — The United States Census Bureau is confirming a fact North Texans saw first-hand: a lot of people moved here in 2021.

Census officials released its official report tracking the population growth, and in some cases decrease, in cities across the nation.

Let’s just start with the obvious, a lot of people moved to North Texas. You probably are seeing the rippling effects of that with more traffic, fewer rental opportunities and more unfamiliar faces in your grocery store trips.

So many people moved to North Texas, that some cities saw some of the biggest population growth in the entire nation. Here are those cities.

Fort Worth

Frisco

Denton

McKinney

Though much of North Texas saw new faces last year, did you know the city of Dallas specifically actually saw a decrease in its population in 2021? According to the report from 2020 to 2021, 14,777 people left Dallas.

Which makes sense. With remote work becoming more popular because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people no longer need to live where their jobs are. So why not upgrade to more acreage for less money?

Outside of the DFW metroplex, other cities in the Lone Star State also saw massive population increases. According to the report, Georgetown had the largest population growth by percentage in the nation. From July 2020 to July 2021, its population increased by a growth of 10.5%.