DALLAS (KDAF) — Get your gal pals at the ready for a fun day to celebrate you before everyone is out with their significant other Tuesday night for Valentine’s Day.

We want you to know the best spots around the US to celebrate with your gals because Monday, February 13 is Galentine’s Day!

“The holiday did gain popularity from an episode of ‘Parks and Recreation,’ so it always trends every year on this day on social media. Quotes and memes are shared from this specific episode too,” National Today said.

So, we checked out a report from House Method on the best cities for celebrating Galentine’s Day, and North Texas seems to be a hotspot.

“It’s February and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. But there’s a newer holiday that has taken over and involves women who are both single and in committed relationships alike – Galentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day eve or February 13th has officially become a day for girls everywhere to come together and celebrate each other,” the report said.

These are the Texas cities that made the list:

Plano – 23

Garland – 47

Arlington – 52

Austin – 56

Corpus Christi – 59

Dallas – 63

Fort Worth – 64

Irving – 65