DALLAS (KDAF) — It is the new year and no doubt plenty of people are using this time of the year to get back into the gym.

One of the best ways to stay consistent with your fitness goal is to make your surroundings nourishing to your goals. Some great things to do include, going to a gym that is close to your home, finding a good consistent time frame in your day for your workouts, and having an accountability partner.

However, some places are more and less suitable for an active lifestyle than others, including North Texas.

A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, and parts of North Texas need some improvement.

According to the report, Irving and Garland are some of the worst cities in the nation for an active lifestyle. Out of 100, Irving ranked 96th and Garland ranked 99th.

Here’s how other Texas cities ranked, with 100 being the worst:

Austin – 16th

San Antonio – 23rd

Houston – 33rd

Plano – 36th

Dallas – 44th

El Paso – 49th

Fort Worth – 68th

Laredo – 69th

Lubbock – 78th

Corpus Christi – 85th

Arlington – 86th

For the full report, visit WalletHub.