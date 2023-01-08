Variety of Authentic New York style bagels with seeds in a paper bag

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most iconic breakfast foods in America is the bagel.

Whether you like it as a sandwich or just with cream cheese, there is no doubt that the bagel is delicious and accessible.

We all know that New York is the best place to get a bagel but you don’t have to fly to the East Coast for a good bagel; however, lower your expectations when in North Texas.

According to a new report from Lawn Love, two North Texas cities ranked amongst the worst cities for bagel lovers, citing low accessibility to quality bagel shops.

The two culprits were Grand Prairie (8th worst overall) and Mesquite (4th worst overall). Brownsville also made the list, being named the 2nd worst city for bagel lovers in the nation.

Here’s how other Texas cities ranked, with 200 being the worst and 1 being the best:

Amarillo – 25

McKinney – 41

Austin – 44

Houston – 50

Dallas – 68

Arlington – 72

Pasadena – 98

Laredo – 101

Fort Worth – 112

San Antonio – 117

Frisco – 123

Carrollton – 128

Killeen – 132

Denton – 151

McAllen – 153

Plano – 173

Corpus Christi – 180

El Paso – 183

Irving – 185

Lubbock – 187

Garland – 189

Waco – 190

For the full report, visit Lawn Love.