DALLAS (KDAF) — Tying the knot is at the top of mind for many couples in 2022 as COVID-19 put a pause on a lot of couples’ plans to get married over the past couple of years.

Lawnstarter has put together a list of the best cities in the U.S. for not only tying the knot but staying married too! “We compared 190 of the biggest U.S. cities across nine key indicators of nuptial success — from current marriage rates to 5-year divorce rate comparisons to wedding-venue access.”

While no Texas cities cracked the top 10, here are the North Texas cities that cracked the top 100 and a little beyond:

Plano (35)

McKinney (38)

Dallas (56)

Irving (77)

Fort Worth (99)

Garland (108)

Frisco (109)

Grand Prarie (136)

Mesquite (154)

Arlington (157)

Frisco and McKinney are among the top 5 cities with the highest marriage rate according to Lawnstarter.