DALLAS (KDAF) — Not only will there be a guaranteed heatwave this Summer, but also a wave of new films hitting your local theater.
There are many highly anticipated releases on their way this Summer. What better way to know what to expect than to check out our list of movies coming out?
May 2023 Movies
Coming Out May 26, 2023
Kandahar
The Machine
About My Father
The Little Mermaid
June 2023 Movies
Coming Out June 2023
Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace
Coming Out Jun 2, 2023
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boogeyman
Coming Out Jun 9, 2023
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Coming Out Jun 16, 2023
The Flash
Elemental
The Blackening
Coming Out Jun 23, 2023
No Hard Feelings
Asteroid City
Coming Out Jun 30, 2023
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Harold and the Purple Crayon
July 2023 Movies
Coming Out Jul 7, 2023
Insidious: The Red Door
Joy Ride
Coming Out Jul 12, 2023
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Coming Out Jul 14, 2023
Theater Camp
Coming Out Jul 21, 2023
Oppenheimer
Barbie
Coming Out Jul 28, 2023
Haunted Mansion
Keep an eye out for these must-see films and make your summer unforgettable.