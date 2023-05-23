DALLAS (KDAF) — Not only will there be a guaranteed heatwave this Summer, but also a wave of new films hitting your local theater.

There are many highly anticipated releases on their way this Summer. What better way to know what to expect than to check out our list of movies coming out?

May 2023 Movies

Coming Out May 26, 2023

 Kandahar

The Machine

 About My Father

 The Little Mermaid

June 2023 Movies

Coming Out June 2023

 Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace

Coming Out Jun 2, 2023

 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boogeyman

 Coming Out Jun 9, 2023

 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Coming Out Jun 16, 2023

 The Flash

 Elemental

The Blackening

Coming Out Jun 23, 2023

 No Hard Feelings

Asteroid City

Coming Out Jun 30, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Harold and the Purple Crayon

July 2023 Movies

Coming Out Jul 7, 2023

 Insidious: The Red Door

Joy Ride

Coming Out Jul 12, 2023

 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Coming Out Jul 14, 2023

 Theater Camp

Coming Out Jul 21, 2023

 Oppenheimer

 Barbie

Coming Out Jul 28, 2023

 Haunted Mansion

Keep an eye out for these must-see films and make your summer unforgettable.