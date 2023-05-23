DALLAS (KDAF) — Not only will there be a guaranteed heatwave this Summer, but also a wave of new films hitting your local theater.

There are many highly anticipated releases on their way this Summer. What better way to know what to expect than to check out our list of movies coming out?

May 2023 Movies Coming Out May 26, 2023 Kandahar The Machine About My Father The Little Mermaid June 2023 Movies Coming Out June 2023 Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace Coming Out Jun 2, 2023 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Boogeyman Coming Out Jun 9, 2023 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Coming Out Jun 16, 2023 The Flash Elemental The Blackening Coming Out Jun 23, 2023 No Hard Feelings Asteroid City Coming Out Jun 30, 2023 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Harold and the Purple Crayon July 2023 Movies Coming Out Jul 7, 2023 Insidious: The Red Door Joy Ride Coming Out Jul 12, 2023 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Coming Out Jul 14, 2023 Theater Camp Coming Out Jul 21, 2023 Oppenheimer Barbie Coming Out Jul 28, 2023 Haunted Mansion Keep an eye out for these must-see films and make your summer unforgettable.