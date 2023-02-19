Afro american woman getting a delicious looking tray with nachos from a fast food truck. Selective focus: Fast food and lifestyle concept.

DALLAS (KDAF) — While all the brick-and-mortar restaurants get the hype, it’s a known fact that, at times, food trucks can provide better food than their counterparts with buildings.

There’s just something to be said about eating food that came from a truck that gives it extra flavor.

It’s National Snack Food Month in February and while snacks can be found everywhere from grocery stores, gas stations, and even some fine-dining restaurants, there’s nothing like grabbing a bite from multiple food trucks in one area.

“Snacks come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. Snacks can be healthy or your guilty pleasure. You just need to take your pick,” National Today said.

So, we checked out a report from Roaming Hunger on the best Dallas snack trucks the city has to offer!

Fire & Ice Treats

Auntie Anne’s North Texas Pretzel Truck

The Fruit Bowl

Jababae Food Truck

Howelling Pickle

Boudamnn

LUVE THEEZ NUTS

“The street food here mixes big Texas tradition with forward-thinking fusion, bringing the world to Dallas, and making that world delicious. Bring your longhorn-sized appetite because these trucks are ready to lasso it.” the report said.