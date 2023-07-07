DALLAS(KDAF)—Let the head begin! Today is National Rock and Roll Day!

National Today said, “National Day of Rock ‘n’ Roll is an unofficial national day celebrated on July 7 by Americans. It’s a day to champion the pioneers that helped change the norms and redirect the history of music. The genre reflected the joy of emerging youth culture and inspired both black and white artists”.

These events in Dallas will have you rocking your black nail polish and bringing out the black shirts:

Electric Dallas/National Day of Rock and Roll!- painting with a twist –July 7 at 7 pm-9 pm Rockaholics-listen to music- July 7 at 9 pm Texas Clearwater Revival- Rock Festival– July 7 at 7:30 pm