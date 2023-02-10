DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry, pizza by the slice, pie, or a couple of them will always do the trick to satisfy your hunger and it’ll come in handy for those Super Bowl parties on Sunday.

We’re talking everything Za because Thursday, Feb. 9 was National Pizza Day!

So, where can you find the best pizza to celebrate around Dallas-Fort Worth? Well, we checked out a report from Gayot to answer that very question as DFW is filled with amazing pizza options.

Gayot wrote, “Isn’t pizza everybody’s favorite Italian dish? Here you’ll find GAYOT’s picks for the Best Pizza in Dallas/Fort Worth so you can get your fix and save yourself the trouble of flying to Italy for the real thing.”

Now for what you came here for, these are the top pizza spots in DFW:

Campisi’s The Egyptian Restaurant

Cane Rosse

Coal Vines

Covino’s

Fireside Pies

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

Olivella’s

Piggie Pies

Scalini’s Pizza & Pasta

Taverna Pizzeria & Risottoria