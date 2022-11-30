DALLAS (KDAF) — Going for the basics like cake and ice cream when your sweet tooth is activated is easy, but the same old thing gets overeaten, so, why not go for something a little more complex but also simply delicious?
Wednesday, November 30 is National Mousse Day, so that’s how you know it’s truly time to get slightly fancier than normal for a dessert that’s truly out of this world. “Did you know that the word ‘mousse’ is derived from French? In Old French, it means ‘froth’ or ‘foam’. As the name suggests, this appetizer is made by beating egg whites and cream until they turn light and fluffy like foam. Although it is more popularly served as a dessert, mousse can also be prepared as a savory,” National Today said.
So, while mousse is the name of the game at the end of November, we wanted to make sure no matter your cravings, you can find the very best around Dallas. We checked out Yelp’s rankings of the best chocolate mousse & mousse cakes around town for your sugar-loving pleasure:
Best spots for chocolate mousse around Dallas:
- Chocolate Secrets and Wine
- Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery – Lake Highlands
- The Dark Chocolate Bakery – North Dallas
- Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown
- Dude, Sweet Chocolate – Bishop Arts District
- Haute Sweets Patisserie
- Panini Bakery & Cakes
- Toulouse Cafe and Bar
- Bisous Bisous Patisserie – Uptown
- Humble: Simply Good Pies
Now, for the best mousse cakes around Dallas:
- Pietro’s Bakery & Cafe
- Deb’s Bakery – North Dallas
- Stein’s Bakery – North Dallas
- Society Bakery – Lower Greenville
- 9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas
- Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe