DALLAS (KDAF) — Going for the basics like cake and ice cream when your sweet tooth is activated is easy, but the same old thing gets overeaten, so, why not go for something a little more complex but also simply delicious?

Wednesday, November 30 is National Mousse Day, so that’s how you know it’s truly time to get slightly fancier than normal for a dessert that’s truly out of this world. “Did you know that the word ‘mousse’ is derived from French? In Old French, it means ‘froth’ or ‘foam’. As the name suggests, this appetizer is made by beating egg whites and cream until they turn light and fluffy like foam. Although it is more popularly served as a dessert, mousse can also be prepared as a savory,” National Today said.

So, while mousse is the name of the game at the end of November, we wanted to make sure no matter your cravings, you can find the very best around Dallas. We checked out Yelp’s rankings of the best chocolate mousse & mousse cakes around town for your sugar-loving pleasure:

Best spots for chocolate mousse around Dallas:

Chocolate Secrets and Wine

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery – Lake Highlands

The Dark Chocolate Bakery – North Dallas

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown

Dude, Sweet Chocolate – Bishop Arts District

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Panini Bakery & Cakes

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Bisous Bisous Patisserie – Uptown

Humble: Simply Good Pies

Now, for the best mousse cakes around Dallas:

Pietro’s Bakery & Cafe

Deb’s Bakery – North Dallas

Stein’s Bakery – North Dallas

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas

Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe