DALLAS (KDAF) — A new year means new beginnings and for some that includes home ownership.

As you may be thinning your list out for new places to live in the metroplex to escape the hustle and bustle of downtown, you may want to keep these places on your radar.

New data revealed that Dallas has three zip codes: Forney, Aubrey and Fort Worth, that are considered the best for safe and active communities.

Forney and Aubrey in Dallas ranked no. 6 and no. 7 moving from their previous rankings of no. 5 and no. 13. While Fort Worth also joined the list for the first time at No.10.

“Top neighborhoods such as Forney, Aubrey and Fort Worth reflect that homeowners prefer to escape the hustle and bustle of bigger cities for towns that offer most everything they need — including the right price. In addition to a cost of living that is below the national average, these three Dallas neighborhoods offer the convenient locations and turnkey homes that buyers seemed to seek out in 2023 — especially as mortgage rates reach their highest level in over 20 years,” said Jackson Upcheshaw, Brokerage Lead for Opendoor.

See the full list of hottest zipcodes here. Maybe you will be able to find your dream home in these areas!