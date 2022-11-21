DALLAS (KDAF) — A staple of Thanksgiving outside the turkey or ham is the side of all sides for this holiday, the stuffing. It’s important and everyone and their mama have the “best” recipe, but, why not try out a professional’s take on this dish?

Monday, November 21 is getting an early start to the holiday feasting as it is National Stuffing Day! “There’s only one hard and fast stuffing rule: mix some ingredients, stuff it inside a cavity of another food item, and voila! Make no bones about it—it’s delicious. That’s why, on November 21, we celebrate National Stuffing Day,” National Today said.

So, if we aren’t trusting our go-to chef of the family with the stuffing, who are you supposed to turn to? Well, we’ve got the answer as we’ve checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas that are serving up some delicious turkey stuffing:

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Pecan Lodge

Maple Leaf Diner

Honey Baked Ham Company

Kuby’s Sausage House

Hutchins BBQ

Bellagreen

Sweet Georgia Brown Homecooking

Ye Ole Butcher Shop

The Cajun Turkey Company

If you’re feeling frisky, you won’t want to miss out on these delicious options.