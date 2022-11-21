DALLAS (KDAF) — A staple of Thanksgiving outside the turkey or ham is the side of all sides for this holiday, the stuffing. It’s important and everyone and their mama have the “best” recipe, but, why not try out a professional’s take on this dish?
Monday, November 21 is getting an early start to the holiday feasting as it is National Stuffing Day! “There’s only one hard and fast stuffing rule: mix some ingredients, stuff it inside a cavity of another food item, and voila! Make no bones about it—it’s delicious. That’s why, on November 21, we celebrate National Stuffing Day,” National Today said.
So, if we aren’t trusting our go-to chef of the family with the stuffing, who are you supposed to turn to? Well, we’ve got the answer as we’ve checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas that are serving up some delicious turkey stuffing:
- Eatzi’s Market & Bakery
- Pecan Lodge
- Maple Leaf Diner
- Honey Baked Ham Company
- Kuby’s Sausage House
- Hutchins BBQ
- Bellagreen
- Sweet Georgia Brown Homecooking
- Ye Ole Butcher Shop
- The Cajun Turkey Company
If you’re feeling frisky, you won’t want to miss out on these delicious options.