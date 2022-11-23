DALLAS (KDAF) — Peppers have taken the world by storm in the last decade as spice is the real measure of not only your palette but your pain tolerance as well, but sometimes, peppers can be ever-so delicious and spicy at the same time.

One of the best ways to dine on peppers is by stuffing them, and if you don’t know where to dine on this very specific dish, we’ve found a round-up of the best restaurants in Dallas for them.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the restaurants with the best stuffed peppers around town:

Pluckers Wing Bar

Cafe Madrid

Ziziki’s – Uptown

A Taste of Europe

rise n°1

WAVA HALAL GRILL – Lower Greenville

Nonna Knows Catering

Bavarian Grill

Mister 01 Dallas

City Hall Bistro

So, why all of this pepper talk? Well, November is National Pepper Month!

“Peppers are a staple in many kitchens, so it’s time to give these delicious fruits the attention they deserve. Get ready, we’ve gathered up some excellent gift and celebration ideas that are sure to help you get the party started,” NationalToday said.