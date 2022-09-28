Tasty appetizing poke bowl served with salmon, avocado, rice, salad with edamame. Grey background. View from above with copy space.

DALLAS (KDAF) — We know exactly what you need, a refreshing bowl of poke to get your body, mind, and soul right for the fall season.

What great news it is that Wednesday, September 28 is International Poke Day! NationalToday walks you through this dish the Hawaiian way, “In Hawaiian lingo, a poke is called a ‘chop.’ The dish is fresh from the sea, marinated with sliced raw fish, sea salt, candlenut, seaweed, and a dark green sea plant called limu.”

The poke bowl is just one addition to the bowl craze in the U.S. joining the likes of taco bowls, acai bowls, and others alike. So, where do you need to go to get the best poke?

We checked out Yelp’s list of the 10 best poke restaurants in Dallas for you to dine at:

Poke Sushi Roll

Pokeworks

Cbowls Poke

Poke Bop

Go Fish Poke

The Lowkey Poke Joint

Malibu Poke

Maui Fresh Grill

Hoki Poki

Halo Hawaiian BBQ & Poke Bar