View of the Dallas skyline through the Horseshoe highway built to upgrade the congested interchange in downtown Dallas. (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Moving to Dallas has been the hot thing to do for quite some time now whether from out of state or from within, The Big D is filled with people from all over the world looking for work, especially singles and young professionals.

So, what neighborhoods are the best? We checked out a report from SpaceWise to find the best hoods in Dallas for those who’re single and young.

The report said, “Thinking about moving to Dallas? With a strong job market, easy public transit with DART, and a thriving food and entertainment scene, it’s easy to see why a growing number of singles and young professionals are calling Dallas home. Take a closer look at the five best Dallas neighborhoods for singles and young professionals!”

Here are the top five neighborhoods to consider:

Bishop Arts District

Deep Ellum

Design District

Knox-Henderson

Uptown

They add, “Moving to Dallas? Extra Space Storage has several storage facilities in Dallas that can help with your transition. Find cheap storage near you!”