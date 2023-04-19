DALLAS(KDAF)— There are lots of great people in Dallas’ neighborhoods, playgrounds, and of course homes. But is Dallas’ neighborhood America’s favorite?

Indoor Air Quality Experts, HouseFresh collected data to find two Dallas neighbors who were considering buying homebuyers the most interesting using Zillow.

House Fresh said, “We analyzed the page views of listings on Zillow to find which U.S neighborhoods captured buyers’ attention the most”.

The study shows a North East Dallas neighborhood is considered the most interesting, with 36,113 daily views. Another Dallas neighborhood, Far North has 17,020n views on Zillow.

“Northeast Dallas can likely attribute its popularity to genuine buyer interest since the market caters well to a wide range of property hunters including families, migrants, and singles,” said House Fresh.