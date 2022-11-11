DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know one of the best songs from our childhood when the ice cream was rolling by, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.” Ah, the memories.

We are so excited to share with you that Friday, November 11 is National Sundae Day! “Desserts don’t get much more decadent than marshmallow, chocolate, or strawberry sundaes so let’s enjoy every minute of this day.

“You can visit a fun local ice cream shop or simply whip one up at home. It’s a treat either way. Of course anything ice cream-related seems to brighten things up, but this one’s especially enjoyable,” National Today said.

So, we wanted to get you the inside scoop (get it?) on the best spots around Dallas for an ice cream sundae. Here’s a look at the best shops around town:

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood

Pure Milk and Honey – Upper Greenville

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Mallow Box – North Dallas

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas

Melt Ice Creams – Bishop Arts District

Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream

Ked’s Ice Cream, Waffles & Crepes