DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know one of the best songs from our childhood when the ice cream was rolling by, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.” Ah, the memories.
We are so excited to share with you that Friday, November 11 is National Sundae Day! “Desserts don’t get much more decadent than marshmallow, chocolate, or strawberry sundaes so let’s enjoy every minute of this day.
“You can visit a fun local ice cream shop or simply whip one up at home. It’s a treat either way. Of course anything ice cream-related seems to brighten things up, but this one’s especially enjoyable,” National Today said.
So, we wanted to get you the inside scoop (get it?) on the best spots around Dallas for an ice cream sundae. Here’s a look at the best shops around town:
- Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee
- Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood
- Pure Milk and Honey – Upper Greenville
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
- Mallow Box – North Dallas
- Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown
- Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas
- Melt Ice Creams – Bishop Arts District
- Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream
- Ked’s Ice Cream, Waffles & Crepes