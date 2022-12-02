DALLAS (KDAF) — Cowboys fans, listen up. Three Dallas Cowboys players will be signing autographs at Galleria Dallas next week.

CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parson, and Leighton Vander Esch will all be at the Galleria next Tuesday, Dec. 6 for a public signing. They will be hosting the signing at Galleria Dallas’ Gameday Connexion store.

Here is the schedule for the signings:

CeeDee Lamb: 6 p.m.

Leighton Vander Esch: 6:30 p.m.

Micah Parsons: 7 p.m.

You do have to purchase tickets for any autographs, inscriptions and photos with prices starting at $29 and going up to almost $180. Prices are listed below:

CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons

Basic items: $150

Premium items: $175

Inscriptions: $75

Photo op: $150

Leighton Vander Esch

Basic items: $69

Premium items: $89

Inscriptions: $29

Photo op: $169

Any unlicensed items will not be signed. Autograph tickets are only good for one individual autograph but you may purchase an unlimited amount of tickets. If you do not have any merchandise to sign, you can buy merch from Gameday Connexion.

Visit Gameday Connexion for more info.