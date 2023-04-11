DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s nothing better than showing your mother how much you love her by taking her out on the town!

Mother’s Day is just around the corner where we buy gifts and flowers and show how much we love them! Restaurants are usually packed around Mother’s Day, try taking your mom to an early brunch or lunch.

If you are still stuck check out some of these events below that are perfect.

Mother’s Day events in Dallas:

Frisco StrEATS Festival | May 6 | FREE

This food truck festival in Frisco, TX will feature live music, arts, unique shopping, and more. Paired with craft beer and a wine garden Mom will definitely love this!

2. Mother’s Day Drag Brunch at Legacy Hall | May 13 | $60

Food and a show! Take Mom to Legacy Hall for a performance featuring an all-star cast of fabulous queens. Tickets are $60 per person, sold by the table. This event is for ages 21 and up.

3. Cottonwood Art Festival | May 6-7 | FREE

For the artsy mom in your life, Richardson, TX is hosting its Cottonwood Art Festival. This event will feature food vendors and art from over 200 featured vendors.

4. Bagel Run 2023 | May 4

Have a sporty mom? Dallas JCC will be hosting its 37th annual Bagel Run 10K, 5K, and Kidsk fun run! Run or walk with Mom through the scenic neighborhood route or participate virtually.

Let’s talk Brunch with Mom!

The Capital Grille | 500 Crescent Ct.

Good size portions are perfect for mom! This steakhouse has choices for the whole family.

2. Le Bilboquet Dallas | 4514 Travis St. Unit 124 | $90

Is mom a little boujie? Well, she will definitely love this New York export known for its French cuisine. They will be offering a 2-course brunch for moms May 13-14. Brunch is $90 per person and dinner at $100 per person.

3. Knox Bistro | 3230 Knox St. #140 | $40

Located by the Katy Trail on Knox-Henderson, this bistro will be featuring a 2-Course Brunch by Chef Partner Bruno Davaillon and Executive Chef Michael Ehlert. Choice of appetizer and main course for $80 per person. Kids 12 and under are $40 with a choice of a main course and dessert.

4. Jellico’s | 1200 E State Hwy 114 |$65

This American contemporary restaurant will be offering Mother’s Day brunch for $65 per person on May 14.