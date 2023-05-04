DALLAS(KDAF)—From children, homes, and everyday expenses, a family can rack up a hefty bill, but location can also affect that.

The cost of living in each area can affect the family budget significantly. For example, housing prices can vary greatly from city to city, and this can impact the amount of money a family needs to budget for housing.

Online marketplace, LendEDU selected the best ten cities to start a family and DFW dominated the list.

LendEDU said “Using our unique scoring system, we have put together a ranking of the best 300 cities to start a family. Each city was scored on four parameters that were equally weighted in the final overall ranking. Education was scored on a 1 to 10 scale based on results from the test scores of each city’s education system, 10 being the best possible score”.

Frisco takes the top spot, LendEDU said “Frisco has become a popular bedroom community for professionals working in the Dallas-Fort Worth area”.

The TOP 10 Best Cities to Start a Family:

Frisco, Texas McKinney, Texas Round Rock, Texas Olathe, Kansas Plano, Texas Gilbert, Arizona Cary, North Carolina Naperville, Illinois Centennial, Colorado Carrollton, Texas