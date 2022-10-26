DALLAS (KDAF) — The season of the pumpkin is among us as well as the season of the sweets. Pumpkins can be used in a plethora of ways, but one of the best is using their flavor profile among baked goods like cookies, cakes, pies, and of course, bread.

Wednesday, October 26 is National Pumpkin Day! It’s the time to celebrate all the sweet treats that come from the glorious pumpkin, with a special look on the bread side of things.

“Pumpkin pie or no pumpkin pie — if it weren’t for Halloween, we wouldn’t think twice about pumpkins. Halloween’s the best thing that ever happened to these big giant gourds/squashes/fruits — besides, quite possibly, the Smashing Pumpkins,” NationalToday said.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the restaurants around Dallas with the best pumpkin bread for your sweet tooth:

Village Baking – Oak Lawn/Lower Greenville

Empire Baking Company

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

St. Lucia Bread Company – North Dallas

Charlie’s Cookie Shop

Nothing Bundt Cakes – North Dallas

Ogi’s European Bakery & Deli

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Haute Sweets Patisserie