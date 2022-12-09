Using a pastry bag, you can easily fill your donut holes with jelly or custard. Just make sure to let them cool for about 10 minutes first.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The time of the pastry is alive and well during the holiday season, but Friday, December 9 is giving a hefty push on the importance of pastries in the culinary world.

Dec. 9 is National Pastry Day, “You’ll find pastries in pretty much every culture you can think of, but pastries became incredibly refined in French kitchens during the 18th century. There’s a reason we think of France as the pastry capital of the world.”

Don’t just grab your go-to donut or kolache today, but make sure to venture into a new pastry or two for your eating pleasure. With that being said, we wanted to make sure you can get the best around town, so, we checked out Tripadvisor’s rankings of the best bakeries around Dallas:

Emporium Pies

Fluellen Cupcakes

Sprinkles Dallas Cupcakes

The Cake Bar at Trinity Groves

Hypnotic Donuts

The Village Baking Company

La Madeline

JOY Macarons

SusieCakes

Corner Bakery Cafe