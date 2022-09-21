DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab your date or your family and hit the green! Well, the mini green that is, it’s time to get your game on and play some mini golf.

Did you know that Wednesday, September 21 is Miniature Golf Day? Grab your favorite putter and test your skills at some of the best mini golf attractions near you or maybe even travel to some of the best in the country if you’re feeling frisky!

NationalToday says, “Visit your local mini-golf spot for a few holes of fun. Bring your friends or family and make a night of it. Make it even more exciting by creating a competition.”

Here’s a look at some of the best mini golf courses in Dallas to have some great fun at, according to Yelp:

Another Round

Monster Mini Golf

Puttery Dallas

Anywhere Golf

Adventure Landing

Highlands Performance Golf Center

Putt-Putt Fun Center

Alley Cats Entertainment

Golf Center of Arlington