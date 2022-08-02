DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime in Texas has been a scorcher there’s no doubt about that, and everyone deserves an ice cold sweet treat to help battle the intense heat we think that ice cream sandwiches, store-bought, homemade, or from a restaurant would be the best option.

Well, August is just beginning and while sandwiches are top of mind, Tuesday, August 2 just so happens to be National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

NationalToday says, “It’s a simple thing, really, but oh, what deliciousness! In our American version, take two rectangular or circular flat cookies made of chocolate or oatmeal and match them with your favorite flavor of ice cream. Then, make it into a neat little sandwich. There’s nothing better than the taste of sugary sweet, ice cold creaminess and sometimes, chocolate all together in one outrageously-good dessert!”

We wanted to make sure you have all the options possible at your whim and if making one at home or buying one from the store doesn’t suit your interests, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for ice cream sandwiches around Dallas:

Pokey O’s Cookies & Ice Cream

Milk & Cream – Lower Greenville

The Baked Bear

Coolhaus – Arts District

The Churro Factory

Botolino Gelato Artigianale – Lower Greenville

Dolly Llama – Uptown

Tiff’s Treats – Downtown

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas