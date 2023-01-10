The CDC is urging consumers, retailers and restaurateurs to discard oysters linked to a multistate norovirus outbreak. (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be the prettiest of foods to look at before eating, but once you do, you can’t deny the deliciousness that comes in the shell of an oyster.

It’s getting seafoody to almost midway through January as Tuesday, Jan. 10 is National Oysters Rockefeller Day! “Oysters have been around for 180 million years and Neolithic men consumed vast quantities of oysters 5,000 years ago.

“Today, humans have reached the peak dish made of these shellfish, namely Oysters Rockefeller. This is a luxurious baked dish crafted in the French Quarter of Louisiana,” National Today said.

So, where can you dine on some of the best oysters in Dallas? We checked out a report from Eater Dallas on the top oyster restaurants around the Big D.

“During the hot summer months, those little mollusks have been resting in nice, cool waters that are less likely to breed bacteria. I also find them to be more flavorful and have a better texture, as well as more nuanced flavors that aren’t overwhelmingly fishy,” the report said.

Here are the oyster spots Eater Dallas recommends:

Rex’s Seafood – Northwest Highway

Montlake Cut

Lover’s Seafood

TJ’s Seafood Market

S&D Oyster Company