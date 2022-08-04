DALLAS (KDAF) — One of everyone’s favorite characters on Sesame Street is easily the Cookie Monster. This sweet, blue, furry guy just has one true love in life and it’s also a love for many others: cookies. But what’s the best cookie in all the land? The easy answer is chocolate chip cookies.

So, what’s with all this talk of cookies and the cookie monster? Well, Thursday, Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! NationalToday is as excited as anyone and said, “We’ve tried Chocolate Chip Cookies warm and gooey right out of the oven or fresh and chewy from the grocery store. But no matter what form your favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie takes, there’s no denying that this triple-C confection holds a very special place in our hearts.”

Keep the oven and your cookie sheets clean today friends, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around the great city of Dallas to get the most delicious chocolate chip cookies:

JD’s Chippery

Great One Cookie Company – Design District

Bird Bakery

Village Baking – Lower Greenville

Cookie Society – Frisco

Tiff’s Treats – North Dallas

La La Land Kind Cafe – Lower Greenville

La Spiga Bakery

Reverie Bakeshop – North Dallas

Empire Baking Company

9 Rabbits Bakery