DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs to take time to love themselves. Whether it’s your body, mind, or soul, self-love and care are super important to living a healthy life.

While women tend to take better care of their feet than men, everyone is encouraged to take some to show some love for what keeps you standing. Wednesday, August 17 is National I Love My Feet Day and it’s the perfect time to get a pedicure!

NationalToday says, “We know feet are sometimes associated with being gross, but the truth is feet do a whole lot for us as humans: from carrying our entire body weight to carrying any extra load we carry, like groceries and other heavy materials. Feet are the foundation for the entire body in terms of support, balance, posture, and overall well-being, so they should be catered to.”

So, we wanted to make sure you know the best places to get your feet taken care of professionally if you aren’t inclined to do some at-home remedying. Here’s Yelp’s list of the best pedicure spots around Dallas:

AURA Nail Bar – Uptown

Nailed | Nail Bar

Bellacures

Adore Uptown Dallas

Castle Nail Spa – Upper Greenville

Riviera Spa – Uptown

Vie Nail Bar – Lake Highlands

Rose Couture Nail Bar – Northeast Dallas

BeYOU Nail Bar

PAINT Nail Bar – Lower Greenville