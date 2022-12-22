DALLAS (KDAF) — While most everyone’s sole focus will be on the holiday weekend coming up, you may want to plan ahead for New Year’s Eve and get some reservations in while you have the chance.

2023 is coming up quick as lightning, so, why not end 2022 with some good food, drinks, and times? But the trick is, where are you supposed to go to ensure you get all three?

We checked out a report from Gayot The Guide to the Good Life on the best New Year’s Eve restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth. “Send off the year in style with a memorable meal. GAYOT has rounded up restaurants open on New Year’s Eve, and some may even offer special menus or other festivities. Check with each restaurant for details and be sure to make your New Year’s Eve dinner reservations early,” the report said.

If you aren’t hosting or off to a party with your friends and family, these are the dining spots you need to keep in mind when bringing in the new year:

Cru Food & Wine Bar

Fearing’s

Fogo de Chao

The Lonesome Dove Western Bistro

Mignon

Nobu

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

St. Martin’s Wine Bistro

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak & Crab House