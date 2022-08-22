DALLAS (KDAF) — Nowadays, everyone is listening to their playlists or a podcast when driving around town, but don’t forget there are some top-tier radio stations that provide a great listen during your morning/afternoon commute or whenever you’re riding around town!

The radio is something people of all ages can enjoy; whether your vice is talk radio, sports, music, politics, or some very unique dramas. If you weren’t able to celebrate National Radio Day (Saturday, Aug. 20) over the weekend, there’s no better time like the present.

NationalToday explains, “Radio was once one of the most incredible technologies on Earth – used by militaries and governments alike for navigation, news distribution, and more. It made news and music more accessible and brought us closer as a nation and a planet.”

Check out Yelp’s list of the best radio stations to listen to while driving around Dallas:

KXT 91.7 FM

Kidd Kraddick in the Morning

KLUV Radio

Q102 Texas Best Rock

KHYI 95.3 FM – The Range

Radio One Dallas

KNON Community Radio

Mix 102-9

97.1 KEGL The Eagle

KVIL 103.7

For more from this list, click here!