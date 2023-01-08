DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country.

There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.

“With meat, the quality is important for flavor and safety. Walk across to your local market to find a great butcher who can get you the best quality meat that your money can buy,” National Today said.

So, without further ado these are the best meat shops and markets around Dallas:

The Meat Shop

Burgundy’s Local Grass Fed Meat Market

Hirsch’s Meat Market

David’s Meat Market

Packing House Market

Rudolph’s Market & Sausage Factory

Hayes Farm

American Butchers

Chris’s Specialty Foods

Ye Old Butcher Shop

Deep Cuts

Cooper’s Meat Market & Steakhouse

Supermercado El Rancho

La Zacatecana Meat Market

Wild Fork