DALLAS (KDAF) — Japanese food is one of the most highly sought-after cuisines in the world, especially if you’re looking to get your sushi fix. But what about a popular treat in Japanese cuisine that may not span as far as sushi does?

Friday, November 11 is Pocky Day in Japan, so we know you’re asking what is pocky. “Pocky Day is annually celebrated on November 11. It is an opportunity for fans of Pocky — a delicious, slightly sweet biscuit in a coating of easily-snackable flavored icing — to gather and show their appreciation for the treat. Pocky is one of the most popular treats in Japan and is even served in bars alongside a glass of ice water,” NationalToday said.

Not only do we want you to know where to find the best Japanese restaurants around Dallas but also the top spots for pocky as well. So, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best of these two foods. First up, the best Japanese spots in Dallas:

Uchi

Niwa Japanese BBQ – Deep Ellum

Wabi House – Lower Greenville

Tei Tei Robata Bar – Lower Greenville

Yoshi Shabu Shabu

WAYA Japanese Izakaya – Lakewood

Tampopo Japanese Cafe – Upper Greenville

Tei-An – Arts District

Sushi Yokohama – North Dallas

Okaeri Cafe

Now for the top pocky spots in Dallas:

Daiso

H Mart – Carrollton

Komart

Royal I.T. Cafe – Lake Highlands

Hiep Thai Food Store

Ten Ramen

Hi Sweetie Ice Cream Rolls & Desserts