DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is almost here and surely you’re going to be driving around town with your friends or family, if someone in the backseat chimes in wanting something sweet, what are you going to do? Well, if you’re a good person you’ll probably take them to one of the best drive-thrus for ice cream or frozen yogurt.

There’s a reason we’re encouraging this move for North Texans and it’s because Friday, November 11 is National Sundae Day!

NationalToday said, “When it comes to mixing and matching toppings for these ice cream concoctions, the sky’s the limit. Try crumbled cookies, candy bar chunks, nuts, granola, and shredded coconut.”

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best ice cream and frozen yogurt drive-thrus around Dallas:

Andy’s Frozen Custard – Lake Highlands

TCBY Lakewood – Lakewood

Tongue In Cheek Ice Cream – North Dallas

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store

Milk & Cream – Lower Greenville

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Dairy Queen