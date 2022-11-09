DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of food trucks around the country, what foods do you envision being the most popular? Maybe pizza, burgers, tacos, sandwiches, or just straight fried food?

A recent report from Shane Co. checked out the most popular food truck orders throughout the country and when it comes to the state of Texas, there are truly no surprises.

“Whether it’s Korean barbeque, lobster rolls, truffle fries, or Baja fish tacos, we all have our favorite eats from our local food trucks. Sometimes the street food is even more scrumptious than the award-winning restaurant downtown,” the report said.

So, when it comes to the Lone Star state, it seems that Chorizo Gorditas are in high demand at the No. 1 spot, and coming in second is the ever-so-deliciously filling loaded brisket nachos.

Throughout the country, these are the top street eats based on Google Trends Search Data in the past year:

Tacos Sandwich/Roll Fries Burger Hot/Corndog Mac & Cheese Sliders Pizza Po’boy Ribs

Lastly, the report adds, “Most searched in 47 states, American food is the most popular cuisine on food trucks by far. Fried pickles, pork rolls, Chicago-style hotdogs, buffalo mac & cheese, and smoked ribs are just a few of the American cuisine favorites on food trucks. Mexican/Latin food is the second most popular cuisine, most searched in 13 states, including everything from steak empanadas to chicken fajitas.”