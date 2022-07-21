DALLAS (KDAF) — You know the rules, phone eats first.

This one goes out to all the people who have to update their social media timelines wherever they go. You know the people; the ones who post pictures of every new place they go to on their Snapchat and Instagram stories.

It’s a popular trend that has even made people money. So, in appreciation of their efforts, we are looking at the places in North Texas that people photograph the most.

Yelp released a list of 25 of these places. Here they are:

Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas rise n°1 – Inwood Village Ellen’s – West End, Downtown Dallas Wabi House – Lower Greenville Breadwinners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown Lockhart Smokehouse – Bishop Arts District Mexican Sugar – Plano, TX Whistle Britches – North Dallas Meddlesome Moth – Design District Malai Kitchen – Uptown HG Supply Co – Lower Greenville Mash’d – Frisco, TX Nick & Sam’s – Uptown Crushcraft Thai Eats – Uptown Densetsu – Plano, TX Truck Yard – Lower Greenville Oddfellows – Bishop Arts District The Porch – Lower Greenville Tei -An – Downtown Dallas Cris and John – North Dallas Spiral Diner & Bakery – Oak Cliff Beto & Son – Trinity Groves Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine – Plano, TX Terry Black’s Barbecue – Deep Ellum, TX

For the full report, visit Yelp.