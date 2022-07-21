DALLAS (KDAF) — You know the rules, phone eats first.
This one goes out to all the people who have to update their social media timelines wherever they go. You know the people; the ones who post pictures of every new place they go to on their Snapchat and Instagram stories.
It’s a popular trend that has even made people money. So, in appreciation of their efforts, we are looking at the places in North Texas that people photograph the most.
Yelp released a list of 25 of these places. Here they are:
- Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum
- Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas
- rise n°1 – Inwood Village
- Ellen’s – West End, Downtown Dallas
- Wabi House – Lower Greenville
- Breadwinners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown
- Lockhart Smokehouse – Bishop Arts District
- Mexican Sugar – Plano, TX
- Whistle Britches – North Dallas
- Meddlesome Moth – Design District
- Malai Kitchen – Uptown
- HG Supply Co – Lower Greenville
- Mash’d – Frisco, TX
- Nick & Sam’s – Uptown
- Crushcraft Thai Eats – Uptown
- Densetsu – Plano, TX
- Truck Yard – Lower Greenville
- Oddfellows – Bishop Arts District
- The Porch – Lower Greenville
- Tei -An – Downtown Dallas
- Cris and John – North Dallas
- Spiral Diner & Bakery – Oak Cliff
- Beto & Son – Trinity Groves
- Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine – Plano, TX
- Terry Black’s Barbecue – Deep Ellum, TX
For the full report, visit Yelp.