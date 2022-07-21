DALLAS (KDAF) — You know the rules, phone eats first.

This one goes out to all the people who have to update their social media timelines wherever they go. You know the people; the ones who post pictures of every new place they go to on their Snapchat and Instagram stories.

It’s a popular trend that has even made people money. So, in appreciation of their efforts, we are looking at the places in North Texas that people photograph the most.

Yelp released a list of 25 of these places. Here they are:

  1. Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum
  2. Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas
  3. rise n°1 – Inwood Village
  4. Ellen’s – West End, Downtown Dallas
  5. Wabi House – Lower Greenville
  6. Breadwinners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown
  7. Lockhart Smokehouse – Bishop Arts District
  8. Mexican Sugar – Plano, TX
  9. Whistle Britches – North Dallas
  10. Meddlesome Moth – Design District
  11. Malai Kitchen – Uptown
  12. HG Supply Co – Lower Greenville
  13. Mash’d – Frisco, TX
  14. Nick & Sam’s – Uptown
  15. Crushcraft Thai Eats – Uptown
  16. Densetsu – Plano, TX
  17. Truck Yard – Lower Greenville
  18. Oddfellows – Bishop Arts District
  19. The Porch – Lower Greenville
  20. Tei -An – Downtown Dallas
  21. Cris and John – North Dallas
  22. Spiral Diner & Bakery – Oak Cliff
  23. Beto & Son – Trinity Groves
  24. Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine – Plano, TX
  25. Terry Black’s Barbecue – Deep Ellum, TX

For the full report, visit Yelp.