DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever wondered where you can find the best soda around Dallas? We’re taking it old school for some time spent at the soda shop.

We’re soda-loving people this weekend as Saturday, November 19 is National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day… boy, that was a mouthful.

“Did you know that caffeine was added into carbonated drinks to entice burgeoning consumers? Caffeine is considered an integral part of human lives because of beverages like coffee and tea. These drinks are so popular worldwide that even the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) has specific questions about tea and coffee in their speaking modules test,” NationalToday said.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best soda shops in Dallas to ensure you get the best tasting soda in your celebrations:

Rocket Fizz Deep Ellum

Swig

Blooms Candy & Soda Pop Shop

Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood

Lolli and Pops

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Big State Fountain Grill

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas