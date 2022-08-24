DALLAS (KDAF) — This Sunday, Aug. 28, six judges will determine which food items will win the State Fair of Texas’ Big Texas Choice Awards.

The competition this year is tight, with many delicious and creative food items duking it out to win the titles of “Best Taste – Savory”, “Best Taste – Sweet”, and “Most Creative”.

For a full list of the foods duking it out, click here.

Here are the judges:

Brad Batson — Co-Founder of Karbach Brewing Company

Hiawatha Williams — Founder of Williams Chicken

Lance Barrow — CBS Sports

Maricsa Trejo — Pastry Chef at Las Casita Bakeshop

Rob Maiden — Captain of the Mavs Maniaac’s

Sybil Summers — 98.7 KLUV Radio

The live event will be streamed on the State Fair of Texas’ Twitter page, beginning at 2 p.m.