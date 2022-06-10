DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s be real, Texas has amazing food. If you could only be in Texas for one day, the one thing you have to do is eat.

From Texas barbecue to Tex-Mex, Texas is home to amazing places to grab a drink and a bite.

But what food is Texas known for? In a new report from Yelp, officials answer that question. So, without further ado, here is their list of foods Texas is known for:

Chilly

Texas barbecue (specifically brisket and ribs)

Queso

Tex-Mex for breakfast

Chicken-fried steak

Frozen margaritas, sangria and mangonadas

Tequila cocktails

Breweries, distilleries, etc.

Dr. Pepper

Pecan Pie

Blue Bell ice cream

Kolache pastries