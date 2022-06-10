DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s be real, Texas has amazing food. If you could only be in Texas for one day, the one thing you have to do is eat.

From Texas barbecue to Tex-Mex, Texas is home to amazing places to grab a drink and a bite.

But what food is Texas known for? In a new report from Yelp, officials answer that question. So, without further ado, here is their list of foods Texas is known for:

  • Chilly
  • Texas barbecue (specifically brisket and ribs)
  • Queso
  • Tex-Mex for breakfast
  • Chicken-fried steak
  • Frozen margaritas, sangria and mangonadas
  • Tequila cocktails
  • Breweries, distilleries, etc.
  • Dr. Pepper
  • Pecan Pie
  • Blue Bell ice cream
  • Kolache pastries