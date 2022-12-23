DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re feeling trendy, the holiday season is here and the talk of the town is Christmas cookies.

When it comes to baked goods in the US, people are searching for cookies more than they are cake and pie, according to Good Trends. While holiday movies have been up and down, a sharp rise in looking for holiday recipes is what people are searching for right before the holiday weekend.

So, if Christmas cookies are king, what is Texas’ top pick? It’s nonother than springerle cookies while other states across the country are loving gingerbread cookies, international cookies, peanut butter cookies, and much more.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best gourmet cookies around North Texas for your holiday cookie-eating pleasure:

Cookie Society – Frisco

JD’s Chippery

Crumbl Cookies

Great One Cookie Company – Design District

Carte Blanche – Lower Greenville

Charlie’s Cookie Chop

Milk & Cream – Lower Greenville

The Salty Donut – Bishop Arts District

Haute Sweets Patisserie